At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $5,926,545

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Monday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-3.

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Jan Zielinski and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Daniel Evans, Britain, and John Peers, Australia, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

