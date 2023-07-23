Sunday

At Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad, Sweden

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, def. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-2, 6-2.

