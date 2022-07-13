Wednesday
At Bastad Tennis Stadium
Bastad, Sweden
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 7-5, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (4), Brazil, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Filip Bergevi, Sweden, 7-5, 6-1.
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-6.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, and Pavel Kotov, Russia, 4-6, 6-2 (30), 10-3.
