Wednesday

At Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad, Sweden

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 7-5, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (4), Brazil, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Filip Bergevi, Sweden, 7-5, 6-1.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-6.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, and Pavel Kotov, Russia, 4-6, 6-2 (30), 10-3.

