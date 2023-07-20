Thursday
At Bastad Tennis Stadium
Bastad, Sweden
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Sebastian Ofner, Austria, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (3), Austria, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6.
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-5.
