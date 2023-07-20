Thursday

At Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad, Sweden

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Sebastian Ofner, Austria, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (3), Austria, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-5.

