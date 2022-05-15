Sunday
At Parc de la Tete d'Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Gregoire Barrere (8), France, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Manuel Guinard (5), France, def. Ugo Blanchet, France, 6-7, 6-0, 6-4.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
