Sunday

At Parc de la Tete d'Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Gregoire Barrere (8), France, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Manuel Guinard (5), France, def. Ugo Blanchet, France, 6-7, 6-0, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you