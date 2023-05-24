Wednesday

At Parc de la Tete d'Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Albano Olivetti, France, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, 6-3, 6-7 (9), 12-10.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

