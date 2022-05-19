Thursday
At Parc de la Tete d'Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.
Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, ret.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.