Monday

At Parc de la Tete d'Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Pedro Martinez (8), Spain, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2.

