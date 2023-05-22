Monday
At Parc de la Tete d'Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic (5), Serbia, def. Oriol Roca Batalla, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.
Brandon Nakashima (8), United States, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-4, 6-2.
Arthur Fils, France, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-8.
Nicolas Mahut, France, and Matwe Middelkoop (3), Netherlands, def. Guillermo Duran and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
