Friday

At Parc de la Tete d'Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, def. Holger Rune, Denmark, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you