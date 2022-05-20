Friday
At Parc de la Tete d'Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, def. Holger Rune, Denmark, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-4.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, 6-1, 6-2.
