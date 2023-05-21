Sunday

At Parc de la Tete d'Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Alvaro Lopez San Martin, Spain, def. Ugo Blanchet, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Pablo Llamas Ruiz (4), Spain, def. Matteo Martineau, France, 7-6, 6-3.

Zhang Zhizhen (1), China, def. Oriol Roca Batalla (7), Spain, 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Beibit Zhukayev, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you