Tuesday

At Parc de la Tete d'Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Gael Monfils, France, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-2, ret.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (5), Serbia, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (2), Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

