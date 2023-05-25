Thursday
At Parc de la Tete d'Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
Brandon Nakashima (8), United States, def. Tommy Paul (3), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-0, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
