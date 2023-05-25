Thursday

At Parc de la Tete d'Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Brandon Nakashima (8), United States, def. Tommy Paul (3), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-0, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

