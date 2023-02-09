Thursday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. Theo Arribage and Luca Sanchez, France, 3-6, 6-2, 13-11.
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Fabrice Martin and Manuel Guinard, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.