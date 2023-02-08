Wednesday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Emil Ruusuvuori (7), Finland, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-0.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Theo Arribage and Luca Sanchez, France, def. Hendrik Jebens and Fabian Fallert, Germany, walkover.
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-4, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.