Wednesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Emil Ruusuvuori (7), Finland, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Theo Arribage and Luca Sanchez, France, def. Hendrik Jebens and Fabian Fallert, Germany, walkover.

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-4, 6-4.

