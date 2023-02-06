Monday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Clement Chidekh, France, def. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, 6-0, 6-4.
Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Ivan Gakhov, Russia, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.
Geoffrey Blancaneaux (4), France, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Albano Olivetti, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
