Monday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Clement Chidekh, France, def. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, 6-0, 6-4.

Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Ivan Gakhov, Russia, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Geoffrey Blancaneaux (4), France, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Albano Olivetti, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

