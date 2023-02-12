Sunday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-6.

