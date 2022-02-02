Wednesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Ugo Humbert (7), France, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Alexander Bublik (6), Kazakhstan, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jonny O'Mara, Britain, and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald (2), Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

