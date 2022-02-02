Wednesday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €262,170
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Ugo Humbert (7), France, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Alexander Bublik (6), Kazakhstan, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Jonny O'Mara, Britain, and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald (2), Austria, 6-3, 6-4.
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-2, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.