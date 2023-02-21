Tuesday
At Palais des Sports
Marseille, France
Purse: €707,510
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open 13 Provence at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler (8), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.
Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Maxime Cressy (5), United States, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dustin Brown, Jamaica, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Szymon Walkow, Poland, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.
