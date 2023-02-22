Wednesday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €707,510

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open 13 Provence at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (2), France, def. John-Patrick Smith and Andrew Harris, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

