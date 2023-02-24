Friday
At Palais des Sports
Marseille, France
Purse: €707,510
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open 13 Provence at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Hubert Hurkacz (1), Poland, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (2), France, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 7-5, 7-5.
