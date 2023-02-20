Monday
At Palais des Sports
Marseille, France
Purse: €707,510
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open 13 Provence at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Lukas Klein (2), Slovakia, def. Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 7-5, 6-1.
Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, def. Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6.
Gijs Brouwer (5), Netherlands, def. Raul Brancaccio (1), Italy, 6-1, 6-4.
Laurent Lokoli (8), France, def. Filip Misolic (3), Austria, 6-4, 6-3.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Luca van Assche, France, 7-5, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, and Luca Sanchez, France, def. Albano Olivetti and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-1, 7-6 (1).
Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, def. David Pel and Sander Arends (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.