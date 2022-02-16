Wednesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,071,030
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Denis Shapovalov (1), Canada, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Marin Cilic (4), Croatia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 7-5.
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-0, 6-1.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Daniel Evans (5), Britain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.