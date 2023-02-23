Thursday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,377,025

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Andrey Rublev (1), Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (3), Australia, def. Daniel Evans and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

