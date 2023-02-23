Thursday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,377,025
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Andrey Rublev (1), Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (3), Australia, def. Daniel Evans and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.
