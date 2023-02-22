Wednesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,377,025
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Alexandre Muller, France, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (8), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.
Andrey Rublev (1), Russia, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6).
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7), Spain, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (3), Australia, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.
Daniel Evans and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
