Friday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,377,025

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Friday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Men's Doubles

Championship

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (3), Australia, def. Constant Lestienne, France, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-6.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you