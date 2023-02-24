Friday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,377,025
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Friday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Andy Murray, Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Men's Doubles
Championship
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (3), Australia, def. Constant Lestienne, France, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-6.
