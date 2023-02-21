Tuesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,377,025
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Botic Van de Zandschulp (8), Netherlands, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 7-5.
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (3), Australia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5-7, 6-1, 10-3.
