Wednesday
At Ariake Coliseum
Tokyo
Purse: $1,953,285
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Hunter Reese and Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2.
Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (2), Australia, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (3), Brazil, def. Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (1), Australia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka and Kaichi Uchida, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.
