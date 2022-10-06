Thursday
At Ariake Coliseum
Tokyo
Purse: $1,953,285
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Frances Tiafoe (4), United States, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-6 (7).
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (2), Australia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.
