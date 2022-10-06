Thursday

At Ariake Coliseum

Tokyo

Purse: $1,953,285

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Frances Tiafoe (4), United States, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (2), Australia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

