Thursday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-1.
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Oscar Otte (8), Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Holger Rune (5), Denmark, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3.
Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, def. Alexander Donski and Alexandar Lazarov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.
Florian Fallert and Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.
