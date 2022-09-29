Thursday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Oscar Otte (8), Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Holger Rune (5), Denmark, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, def. Alexander Donski and Alexandar Lazarov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.

Florian Fallert and Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.

