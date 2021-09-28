Tuesday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
John Millman (8), Australia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Dimitar Kuzmanov, Bulgaria, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald (3), Austria, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Rohan Bopanna, India, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 10-7.
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, def. Alexandar Lazarov and Adrian Andreev, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-4.