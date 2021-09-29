Wednesday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (2), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-7.

