Wednesday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.
James Duckworth, Australia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (2), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-7.