Tuesday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Holger Rune (5), Denmark, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

Oscar Otte (8), Germany, def. Dragos Nicolae Madaras, Sweden, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

