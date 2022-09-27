Tuesday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Holger Rune (5), Denmark, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).
Oscar Otte (8), Germany, def. Dragos Nicolae Madaras, Sweden, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
