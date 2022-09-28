Wednesday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (6), Georgia, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. Roman Jebavy and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Yanaki Milev and Petr Nesterov, Bulgaria, def. Jack Vance and Jamie Vance, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Szymon Walkow, Poland, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
