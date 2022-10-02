Sunday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Holger Rune (5), Denmark, 6-4, 7-6 (8).
Men's Doubles
Championship
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Oscar Otte and Fabian Fallert, Germany, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
