Sunday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Holger Rune (5), Denmark, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Men's Doubles

Championship

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Oscar Otte and Fabian Fallert, Germany, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

