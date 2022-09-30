Friday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Lorenzo Musetti (4), Italy, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Oscar Otte and Fabian Fallert, Germany, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

