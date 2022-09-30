Friday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Lorenzo Musetti (4), Italy, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Oscar Otte and Fabian Fallert, Germany, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, 6-3, 7-5.
