Wednesday

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm

Purse: €648,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, def. Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Jonathan Eysseric and Quentin Halys, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Roman Jebavy and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Filip Bergevi, Sweden, and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you