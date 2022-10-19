Wednesday
At Kungliga tennishallen
Stockholm
Purse: €648,130
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-4.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4.
Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, def. Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.
Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Jonathan Eysseric and Quentin Halys, France, 6-3, 6-2.
Roman Jebavy and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Filip Bergevi, Sweden, and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-4, 6-4.
