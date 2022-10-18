Tuesday

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm

Purse: €648,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Grigor Dimitrov (6), Bulgaria, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-5.

Albano Olivetti, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Pavel Kotov and Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

