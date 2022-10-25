Tuesday

At St. Jakobshalle

Basel, Switzerland

Purse: €2,135,350

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jerome Kym and Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.

