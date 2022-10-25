Tuesday
At St. Jakobshalle
Basel, Switzerland
Purse: €2,135,350
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Jerome Kym and Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.
