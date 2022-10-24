Monday
At St. Jakobshalle
Basel, Switzerland
Purse: €2,135,350
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Marin Cilic (4), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-6.
Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, and Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (10), 12-10.
