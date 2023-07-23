Sunday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker, Switzerland, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (1), Brazil, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you