Wednesday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Yannick Hanfmann (4), Germany, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Roman Jebavy and Petr Nouza, Czech Republic, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (1), Brazil, def. Mika Brunold and Kilian Feldbausch, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (4), Austria, def. Federico Zeballos and Boris Arias, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-2.

