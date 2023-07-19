Wednesday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (4).
Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
Yannick Hanfmann (4), Germany, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Roman Jebavy and Petr Nouza, Czech Republic, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (1), Brazil, def. Mika Brunold and Kilian Feldbausch, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.
Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (4), Austria, def. Federico Zeballos and Boris Arias, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-2.
