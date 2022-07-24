Sunday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Championship
Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-4, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.