Sunday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-4, 6-4.

