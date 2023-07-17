Monday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Laslo Djere (8), Serbia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Zhang Zhizhen (5), China, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

