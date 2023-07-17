Monday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Laslo Djere (8), Serbia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.
Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Zhang Zhizhen (5), China, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.