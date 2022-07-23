Saturday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-1, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (4), Spain, 6-2, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.

