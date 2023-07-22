Saturday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (2), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (1), Brazil, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you