Monday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Nicolas Jarry (3), Chile, def. Vit Kopriva (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Yannick Hanfmann (4), Germany, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Pedro Martinez (5), Spain, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.