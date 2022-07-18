Monday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Nicolas Jarry (3), Chile, def. Vit Kopriva (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Yannick Hanfmann (4), Germany, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Pedro Martinez (5), Spain, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

