Wednesday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8).
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Sebastian Baez (4), Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (3), Finland, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Botic Van de Zandschulp (2), Netherlands, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.
