Wednesday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8).

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Sebastian Baez (4), Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (3), Finland, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Botic Van de Zandschulp (2), Netherlands, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

