Monday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
