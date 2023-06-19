Monday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

