Tuesday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,134,520

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-2, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 7-6 (10), 6-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you