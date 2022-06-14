Tuesday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,134,520
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-2, 6-3.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 7-6 (10), 6-3.
